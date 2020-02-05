It has prompted the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to address the issue saying the WHO would be working with internet and social media collaborators to ensure the correct information was disseminated.
Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for solidarity following an increase in anti-Chinese and Asian sentiment and misinformation on the virus.
WHO leaders convened for the 146th session of the executive board in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. A focus of this meeting addressed how the organisation would tackle the global response to the coronavirus.
He said: “This is a time for facts, not fear; a time for solidarity, not stigma. We are all in this together.”