Cape Town - There has been an outpouring of condolences following the passing of Cape Argus columnist Danny Oosthuizen on Sunday evening.

The 50-year-old died after a short but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I knew Danny as a soft-hearted and intelligent human being. With his column on Tuesdays Danny gave voice to the city’s homeless and to a huge degree impacted on how the City treated the most vulnerable of our society,” Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said.

Hartley,  said the Cape Argus news team was saddened by Oosthuizen’s death.  He added that Oosthuizen had his fair share of challenges but stood firm in his pursuit to bring dignity to the people living on the street.

“After he had been diagnosed with cancer, there was a time when Danny wanted to stop writing, but we often talked about it.

“I persuaded him to keep going and take readers into his confidence.

“The way Cape Argus readers responded was overwhelming. Danny had a wonderful sense of humour even on the days he was feeling unwell. Our thoughts are with those who knew him and those who loved him. We’ll miss him,” he said.


In 2015, then Cape Argus live editor Lance Witten and editor Gasant Abarder recruited Oosthuizen to work on a project dealing with the homeless in Cape Town.

His column became a focal point in the newspaper, as he wrote unashamedly about his experience living on the streets and how he came to terms with living with HIV and how he overcame drug addiction.

Over the past few months, Oosthuizen’s column dealt with him coming to terms with his terminal diagnosis, the dietary advice he received from well-wishers, and the loss of friendships. Oosthuizen had been in and out of Groote Schuur Hospital but on New Year’s Eve he would be admitted for the last time, spending his final days in Ward F16.

A heartbroken Witten said: “I’m glad his suffering is over and I’m proud of what he’d managed to achieve, changing mindsets about the homeless and bringing the concerns and challenges of the least in society to the attention of the rest of us.”

Abarder, describing Oosthuizen as a beautiful soul, said: “The greatest tribute we can pay him is to continue the incredible work he has done in highlighting the plight of the homeless people.”

A close friend of Oosthuizen, Mark Williams, said: “Danny and my sister were diagnosed around the same time and a few months ago she died. This brings a lot of emotions for me.

“I frequently visited Danny when he was in hospital and he always had a smile on his face, which would make my day.”

Weekend Argus editor Jade Otto, who worked with Oosthuizen when she was news editor of the Cape Argus in 2015, described him as a ray of sunshine in the newsroom: “Initially, he asked advice and guidance when putting together his column but later became more confident and would often challenge the authorities in his quest for the rights of the homeless.”

It was Oosthuizen’s fearlessness and harsh criticism of the City’s treatment of the homeless that prompted it to start a Safe Space for the homeless under the Culemborg Bridge.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Danny was always fair in his criticism towards the City. One can appreciate the fact that he had a moral compass, he responded without any fear or favour or hidden agendas. I had a lot of respect for him. We constantly spoke and he was part of the idea to create the Safe Space.”

Mayor Dan Plato said: I read his columns regularly and while he sometimes pointed out the shortcomings in the city, he would also compliment the City for its services. His honest and objective voice will be missed.”

Danny's memorial will be held at St Georges Cathedral on the 9th January at 10am.

