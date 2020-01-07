Cape Town - There has been an outpouring of condolences following the passing of Cape Argus columnist Danny Oosthuizen on Sunday evening.
The 50-year-old died after a short but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
“I knew Danny as a soft-hearted and intelligent human being. With his column on Tuesdays Danny gave voice to the city’s homeless and to a huge degree impacted on how the City treated the most vulnerable of our society,” Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said.
Hartley,
said the Cape Argus news team was saddened by Oosthuizen’s death.
He added that Oosthuizen had his fair share of challenges but stood firm in his pursuit to bring dignity to the people living on the street.
“After he had been diagnosed with cancer, there was a time when Danny wanted to stop writing, but we often talked about it.
“I persuaded him to keep going and take readers into his confidence.
“The way Cape Argus readers responded was overwhelming. Danny had a wonderful sense of humour even on the days he was feeling unwell. Our thoughts are with those who knew him and those who loved him. We’ll miss him,” he said.
In 2015, then Cape Argus live editor Lance Witten and editor Gasant Abarder recruited Oosthuizen to work on a project dealing with the homeless in Cape Town.
His column became a focal point in the newspaper, as he wrote unashamedly about his experience living on the streets and how he came to terms with living with HIV and how he overcame drug addiction.
Over the past few months, Oosthuizen’s column dealt with him coming to terms with his terminal diagnosis, the dietary advice he received from well-wishers, and the loss of friendships. Oosthuizen had been in and out of Groote Schuur Hospital but on New Year’s Eve he would be admitted for the last time, spending his final days in Ward F16.
A heartbroken Witten said: “I’m glad his suffering is over and I’m proud of what he’d managed to achieve, changing mindsets about the homeless and bringing the concerns and challenges of the least in society to the attention of the rest of us.”