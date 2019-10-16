Outrage after three Eastern Cape police officers killed in two weeks









File picture Cape Town - Three off-duty police officers were killed in separate incidents in the Eastern Cape over the past two weeks. National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the latest incident happened on Monday in Port Elizabeth, where "a body of Captain Mzikayise Kelemane, aged 47, was found by a community member in the fields near Addo Road". Muridili said Kelemane was found in his bakkie with a bullet wound to his head. "He was attached to Crime Intelligence in Port Elizabeth. His wife had reported him missing at the police station the day before his body was discovered". Muridili said a case of murder was registered and it is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Kelemane's death.

"The Captain had served in the police for 19 years before he met his untimely death".

In a separate incident which took place on October 12, 34-year-old Constable Thobani Sitolo was shot and killed by unknown assailants who were trying to steal a vehicle belonging to his friend. Sitolo had been attached to Mthatha Public Order Police and had been in the Service for 11 years.

Muridili said Sitolo and his friend had caught the suspects red-handed at Lewies Road in Mthatha and without a word, the suspects fired at both of them.

According to Muridili, Sitolo succumbed to his injuries and his friend was taken to hospital for medical assistance. "The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder".

In another tragic incident on October 1, Muridili said Sergeant Pathiswa Mhlola was shot at just as she left her workplace, Libode Police Station near Mthatha.

"She was driving home together with a family member, when her vehicle was blocked by a bakkie and the occupants started shooting at her vehicle. The member was shot several times on her upper body. She was rushed to hospital for medical attention and on Monday, October 14, she succumbed to her injuries," she said.

Muridili said her family member escaped the attack unscathed. "The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder".

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya said an attack on the police is an attack on the State. "We must turn the tide against crime," said Mgwenya.

"I am saddened by the attacks on our police officers both on or off duty that continue unabated. The safety of our members is a priority therefore the Management of the SAPS is ensuring that there is full implementation of our police safety strategy to reduce these killings," Mgwenya said.

"We are continuing to call on our communities to work together with the police in order to rid our country of people who have no regard for human life,” Mgwenya said, who went on to instruct the province to afford the families of the deceased members the necessary support during their time of bereavement and beyond.

Anyone with information that can lead to arrests is requested to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

[email protected]

Cape Argus