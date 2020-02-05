Outrage over Western Cape's R1m Sopa in Mitchells Plain









Premier Alan Winde said: “While we must not be extravagant in our expenditure, we don’t cut costs on democracy.” Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - There has been an outcry over the DA-controlled provincial government’s decision to splash out over R1million to hold the State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain, instead of the R100000 it would have cost to have the event at the Western Cape legislature. This was after government departments were instructed by the National Treasury to cut costs to bail out bankrupt Eskom and the other failed state-owned enterprises. The amount for the Mitchells Plan Sopa was confirmed on Tuesday by the speaker in the legislature Masizole Mnqasela, who said in justification of the expense: “It has never been more necessary than now to engage with the people of the province, and bring the government closer to the people.” Mnqasela said: “The cost is balanced out by the fact that most MECs did not buy new official cars. I myself will probably drive my official car which is old until the end of the term.” Premier Alan Winde said: “While we must not be extravagant in our expenditure, we don’t cut costs on democracy.”

Winde recalled how many people had to be turned away from his first Sopa last year, due to the lack of space in the gallery at the legislature.

“This event where we take the Sopa to the people is a good idea. Politicians must get out of their offices and meet the people,” he said.

Opposition parties responded angrily to the cost of the Sopa. The leader in the ANC Cameron Dugmore said: “The speaker must provide a detailed breakdown of this exorbitant budget. There are less expensive ways for genuine public participation.

“The DA wants to spend over R1m on an event which does not allow Mitchells Plain residents to speak and ask questions.”

Dugmore said opposition party leaders had asked the speaker for the budget of the event but got no answer. “We find it strange that the speaker provides a budget to the media but not to members of the MPLs who asked for it two weeks ago,” he said.

Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “It is important for the legislature to engage with its communities, but Sopa is not an engagement. The fact that MECs did not buy new cars is irrelevant. If there’s a saving that’s great - it should be spent on services, not on a DA roadshow.

“The cost to the people of the Western Cape will be a lot more than R1m as all the province’s mayors and speakers are attending. Their travel and accommodation costs are footed by their municipalities, and are not included in the R1m,” said Herron.

Melikhaya Xego of the EFF said: “The DA has been losing support in the province, with its members more divided than ever. With the municipal elections in 2021, the DA is using provincial resources to try to gain more support.”

Speaking from the site of the Sopa in Rocklands, the CPF chair for Lente- geur Byron de Villiers said: “These people are behaving as if they don’t know that right now there is gang warfare. When they come there will be extra officers from the metro police and the SAPs on duty for them.

“They are acting as though this will not be taking away personnel from where they are needed most on the streets of Mitchells Plain.

“None of the stakeholders in this community were consulted, and if we had been we would have told them bringing the legislature is wasteful and we will still have to pay for it,” he said.

