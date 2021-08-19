Outraged activists say GBV victims are ‘treated with disdain’ at police stations

Cape Town - The poor service victims of gender-based violence (GBV) receive at police stations makes for horror reading and has left activists outraged. A survey has shown that victims courageous enough to report to police stations were treated with disdain. It found that:

* 80% of victims were not interviewed in private. * 60% of complainants were not afforded an opportunity to offer information during the investigation or trial of the case. * 80% were not informed of their right to protection from threat, harassment or intimidation.

* 60% were not informed of support services in their community. * None of the victims were informed on how to apply for monetary compensation where damages or financial loss was experienced. The survey was contained in an initial report by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman who investigated the police’s management of GBV cases.

A sample of complaints against the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was used to identify some weaknesses of the unit. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz who requested the investigation April, said: “So far, this initial update provided to me confirms what we know in ever greater detail. We know that victims of GBV are not receiving the appropriate service and treatment at SAPS stations.

“SAPS is keen to improve the service: that is why they have established the FCS, and the FCS has already done significant work. But more needs to still be done, and the update from the Ombudsman gives us a closer glimpse into exactly what that means,” said Fritz. Findings by the Ombudsman revealed that although having adopted the Victim Empowerment Programme, the police’s implementation of the programme has been slow; human and other resources to sustain the programme were lacking; and there was a need to strengthen relationships with local NGOs. Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey said the survey reflected the state of FCS units nationally, painting a picture of the experiences the majority of victims and complainants faced.

“It is the role of investigating officers and the police not to judge the veracity of the statements that are being made by victims. It is their role to investigate the case. The decision to proceed with the prosecution lies with the National Prosecuting Authority and my concern is that too often judgements are made at a police investigation stage and decisions are made by police not to continue with investigations based on their assessment.” More emphasis must be placed on the rights of victims and police should not reject anyone from laying a complaint of sexual violence, said Pithey. “We have so many clients who come to us and say, ‘I laid a charge of rape a year ago at the police station and I’ve heard nothing’,” said Pithey.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said specialist detectives were attached to the FCS units and reported cases did get investigated. However, due to the nature of investigations, most cases took time to conclude. “Every effort is made to improve on the Victim Empowerment Programme available at all police stations within the province,” said Potelwa. The Embrace Project director LeeAnne Germanos said the findings provide a good indication of how poorly supported victims of GBV are, even at specialised police units.