Over 150 EPWP learners graduate and celebrated during Youth Month

Cape Town - Over 150 learners from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI)’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)-National Youth Service (NYS) programme graduated on Friday, in the presence of their family and supporters. Under the theme “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future”, the programme also served as a National Youth Day commemorative event, held at the Belgravia High School Hall.

In attendance was DPWI Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts. Participants in the 12-month programme are trained in various artisanal skills such as electrical, plumbing, painting, and brick-laying, among others. Langa resident Thandiwe Dike, 31, said she was made aware of the programme advertised at the Langa Community Hall. “We were taught health and safety, firefighting, painting, carpentry. I felt very empowered as a young woman who is doing these skills. We’re taught (historically) those kinds of skills belong to men but when I started doing it, I was empowered and I felt like I was taking the stage.”

Bringing to the fore the spirit of young anti-apartheid fighters from the community such as Anton Fransch, Jonathan Classen, Shaun Magmoed, Michael Miranda, Ashley Kriel, Coline Williams, Robert Waterwitch, Gary Holtszman, Andrew ‘Gorrie’ November, Swarts urged the graduates to continue in their memory through skills developments and to consider forming small, medium, and micro-enterprises and co-operatives. Swarts said during the 2022/23 financial year, the DPWI trained 834 young people through the NYS countrywide. Western Cape EPWP programme manager Mzimkulu Gusha said the flagship programme was implemented by all government departments and municipalities.

“The main reason for the programme is to generate work opportunities through labour intensive methods. For example, if you are building a road, don’t use 100% machines, there are areas that can be done by hand like your storm water drainage that can be done using cement and using the labour of the people.” The four sectors of the programme include infrastructure, environment and culture, social sector, and non-stake sector working with NGOs, CBOs, and community. Trainees receive a stipend and training is done through various TVET colleges and training providers.

“We’ve placed them with the contractors so that they can get practical experience,” he said. “We pay everything. We just want a copy of the ID, your certificate between Grade 11-12 and then your physical body. And then we pay the rest.” Driftsands resident Amisa Sinyanya, 19, said: “We start with the theory and then later on, maybe after three or four months we go on site and do the practicals.