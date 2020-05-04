Over 170 people in private security sector arrested amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - More than 100 suspects including eight directors or owners of private security companies have been arrested in five provinces by law enforcement officers mandated by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). According to PSiRA, it heightened its statutory mandate by conducting major operations that resulted in no less than 171 individuals being arrested, including eight directors and/or owners of private security companies. Firearms were also confiscated. The operation was led by PSiRA chief executive Sam Chauke, also a former top forensic private investigator. The nationwide operation took place between April 21 and 24, involving all PSiRA’s inspectors, who were recalled from their lockdown isolation to help intensify the authority’s raid against “suspected rot” in the industry. The five provinces involved included Gauteng, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, which recorded 184 criminal cases opened, 163 individual arrests, eight directors arrested and nine firearms confiscated.

Chauke said: “We are duty-bound to regularly conduct these kinds of operations in order to preserve the integrity of the industry, but moreover protect the gains of freedom sacrificed for by our forerunners,” Chauke said.

The operation was dubbed Operation Covid-19 Clean-Up by Law Enforcement executive head advocate Linda Mbana, “who rallied her ground forces to inspect the private security service providers without fear or favour”.

The operation also recorded 1748 security officer inspections which found 173 unregistered security officers, 159 untrained security officers, 459 security officers not linked to business on the PSiRA database, 742 not in possession of a PSiRA ID card and/or expired card and 159 not in possession of Covid-19 essential services permits.

PSiRA said its statutory mandate is to regulate the private security industry and to exercise effective control over the practice of the occupation of security service providers.

