Over 2 500 people have accessed quarantine, isolation facilities in Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape has provided isolation and quarantine facilities to a total of 2 568 people, with 647 people currently in facilities across the province. This was revealed by Premier Alan Winde on Friday where he stressed just how important quarantine and isolation facilities are in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 must isolate for a period of 14 days. If you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus, awaiting test results, or if you are experiencing symptoms but do not fall into one of the groups that will be tested under the risk adjusted testing strategy, you must quarantine. "If you are able to isolate or quarantine safely at home, you will be allowed to do so. If you are not able to do so, the Western Cape has made isolation and quarantine sites available," Winde said. He reiterated how the sites allow residents to safely isolate or quarantine without putting their family or loved ones at risk of becoming ill - which is especially important if they fall into any of the vulnerable groups (being over 55 or having an underlying illness).

Lettie Tsosetsi, the first patient to be discharged from our Pinelands isolation and quarantine site said: "I was very happy really, after my difficult time. I am leaving this place happy, it was like a family, like a home."

Anneline van Wyk, who also stayed at the Pinelands site said: "I came here to protect my mother. I was very happy here. I liked the environment, I didn't feel at all sick, you made us feel human through it all. I'm very glad I chose to come here."

Anyone who needs to isolate or quarantine in one of the facilities can call the provincial hotline on 021 928 4102 and they will be referred to an appropriate facility.

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 33 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 309.

As of Friday, 19 June, the Western Cape has 12 516 active Covid-19 cases, 47 892 confirmed cases and 34 067 recoveries.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

