Over 200 arrests made in the past week by City of Cape Town enforcement agencies

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said its enforcement agencies have arrested over 200 suspects, issued over 83 000 fines and impounded over 250 vehicles in the past week. In a statement Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said traffic services arrested 19 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and a further 20 people for reckless and negligent driving. He said the Transport Enforcement Unit conducted operations and impounded 210 vehicles and issued over 3 300 fines for various transgressions relating to vehicle and road safety. He said on March 19, traffic officers held a street racing operation in the Durbanville area which resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects, of which 16 were arrested for drunk driving and nine for reckless and negligent driving. Smith said there was a concern about the number of motorists arrested for drunk driving while participating in illegal activity.

He said often these motorists have outstanding warrants or were previously fined.

“These motorists participating in an illegal street race know it's against the law. To be arrested for drunk driving as an added offence shows the total disregard for road rules by some motorists,” Smith said.

“Innocent law abiding motorists, passengers and pedestrians’ lives are being put at risk and we will not allow this.”

He said enforcement presence along hotspot illegal street racing will be intensified.

Metro police also had their hands full and arrested 87 suspects for various offences such as domestic violence, sexual offences, stolen property and the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. A further 26 suspects were arrested for selling or being in possession of drugs.

Law Enforcement officers managed to arrest 61 people and issued over 4 800 fines. They also confiscated 133 units of alcohol and 43 items related to marine life.

Smith said the increase in successful arrests and assistance to other enforcement agencies including the South African Police Service (SAPS) is important in crime prevention and instilling a sense of confidence in communities.

He said it was a need for members of the public to report anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Smith said the city relied heavily on its partnership with neighbourhood watches to address issues in communities and they act as essential force multipliers as they are the eyes and ears on the ground.

African News Agency (ANA)