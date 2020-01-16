Police Minister Bheki Cele said the amnesty would end on May 31.
“The declaration of this amnesty period is in the interest of the public and I believe it will make a dent in dealing decisively with the excess of illegal firearms and unwanted firearms that end up in the wrong hands.”
Cele said Gauteng led with 527 firearms surrendered, followed by the Western Cape with 514, and KwaZulu- Natal with 309. He said a total of 31382 rounds of ammunition were now in police hands.
“The police will continue to rid our communities of dangerous arms, while responding positively towards our service delivery agreement of ensuring that the people of South Africa are, and feel, safe,” Cele said.