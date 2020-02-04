he majority of these complaints were lodged against the water and waste directorate, followed by the finance directorate, with human settlements as the third-highest. File Picture.

Cape Town - The City's ombudsman’s office received 2739 complaints against services rendered by the City. The majority of these complaints were lodged against the water and waste directorate, followed by the finance directorate, with human settlements as the third-highest. Deputy mayor and Mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said complaints about the water and waste directorate related to: “The increase in the tariff charges billed to the accounts, the water management devices (WMD) installation phase that occurred during Level 4B water restriction periods inadequate communication on formal applications for increased water allocation during Level 5 water restrictions

“And the functionality of the WMD relating to the daily water limit allocated to the premises.”

”As more consumers experience financial difficulties the office of the City ombudsman noted an increase in requests by consumers to be assisted in negotiating a sustainable payment arrangement.”

Picture: Supplied

Neilson said as per the ombudsman policy and by-law, the office of the City ombudsman acts as an office of last resort and after preliminary assessment, 1392 complaints were redirected or escalated to the relevant line department for resolution.

“The number of complaints that were allocated for investigations during the 2018/19 financial year were 446 and the office resolved 440,” he said.

The City’s annual report states for the 2018/19 the remaining 366 complaints still need to be assessed.