Over 360k applications received in Western Cape for 2021 school year

Cape Town - The school admissions application window for the 2021 school year has now closed, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Wednesday. Hammond said the department has received over 361 000 applications for 2021, and said schools will now consider all applications submitted during the period March 17 to April 17. She said they however, aware that there could be some parents who applied online over the past few days and have not yet been able to submit the necessary hard copy documents to schools. "Parents had been given a two week period in which to do so, according to the process," Hammond said. "Due to the fact that schools will be closed for an extended holiday, we have extended the submission of hard copy documents, together with the printed online application form, to schools by the April 17."

She said that only applies to parents who had submitted online applications before the deadline of March 17.

"Parents who have not applied at schools or online between the period February 17 and 17 March are now late," she said, however, should they still wish to apply, they are encouraged to do so, and will be considered as late applications.

Hammond said schools will now process the applications received up to April 17, and said those parents will receive notification of the outcome of their application between May 15 and 22.

"Parents are then required to confirm acceptance by June 5," she said, late applications will be considered in the third term.

The required documents for an application are:



Certified copy of ID/Birth Certificate

Immunisation card/Road to Health chart (Primary Schools only)

The learner’s last school report (if the learner has already been in school)

A study permit issued by Home Affairs (if the learner is a foreign national)

