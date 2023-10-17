Over 400 arrests, 52 000 fines issued during weekly patrols by Cape enforcement agencies

Cape Town - It was a busy week for the City of Cape Town’s traffic, law enforcement and metro police officers who arrested 410 suspects, and issued 52 723 fines during weekly patrols. The City of Cape Town said that during the week prior, officers arrested just under 400 suspects.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC), recorded 1 971 calls for assistance, of which more than 844 were medical related, over the weekend. On Sunday, metro police officers conducted a vehicle checkpoint in Khayelitsha where they arrested 13 drivers, aged 23 – 45, for driving under the influence of alcohol with the highest reading recorded as 1.76 milligram/1000ml. On the same day, officers monitoring CCTV footage identified an accident scene between two vehicles on the N1 off ramp to Plattekloof. Police arrested one of the motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was detained at Parow SAPS.

According to the City, 20 whole and two crushed Mandrax tablets were confiscated and three suspects arrested for possession of drugs on Saturday. The suspects were detained at Strand SAPS. “During the same day, officers on patrol in Mitchells Plain drove past a Hyundai Getz with four suspicious males in the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle and approached the occupants when they stopped at Westgate Mall. “Upon further inspection, it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen. The officers arrested the four occupants aged 20 – 24 for possession of a stolen vehicle. One of the suspects was also found in possession of a live 9mm round of ammunition.”

During weekly patrols, metro police officers arrested 87 suspects and issued 2 938 fines for various transgressions. Cape Town Traffic Service held integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations in which 67 suspects were arrested, and 44 587 fines for speeding and various other traffic violations were recorded. Officers also issued 1 955 warrants of arrest. Of their 67 arrests, 62 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and five for reckless and negligent driving.

The City said, PECC call agents dealt with 132 physical assault calls as well as 19 calls of gunshot related incidents suirng the weekend. The centre also received calls for assistance of 35 motor vehicle accidents. “The past week saw law enforcement officers conduct more than 620 enforcement operations during which officers made 256 arrests and issued 5 288 fines. Of those arrested, 140 were for illegal possession of drugs. The past week saw law enforcement officers conduct more than 620 enforcement operations during which officers made 256 arrests and issued 5 288 fines. Of those arrested, 140 were for illegal possession of drugs. Picture: Supplied “On Saturday, 14 October 2023 two officers completed their escort of Water and Sanitation officials who had to fix a main pipe in Hanover Park when they heard gunshots fired around the corner where they stood down.

“The officers acted swiftly to investigate when members of the community pointed out an unknown male suspect running away from the scene. Officers apprehended the suspect and recovered an illegal firearm inside a Wendy house at a nearby property.” The suspect was arrested and taken to Philippi SAPS. One of the officers arrested another male suspect who was detained. It is believed that the suspect could be linked to a murder. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, praised the law enforcement agencies, saying: “The more than 400 successful arrests during the past week clearly show that our officers respond to incidents of those breaking the law and creating a threat to public safety in communities and safety on our roads.

“The high number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol remains a big concern.” “For officers to arrest 13 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol at one roadblock clearly shows that there are motorists who do not have respect for the rules of the road and the safety of passengers and other road users. “Driving under the influence is likely to increase as we are approaching the festive season. We will increase our enforcement efforts to combat this – we hope that those who continue to break the law will take note,” said Smith.