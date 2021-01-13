Over 500 displaced in Cape Town shack fires since the start of 2021

Cape Town - Two children and three adults died in shack fires in Cape Town since the beginning of the year. According to a report by the City’s Fire and Rescue Services at least 20 communities across the City have experienced losses due to devastating fires. Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that over 500 people have been left displaced due to fires, and 198 shacks destroyed. Adding to the figures, a 19-year-old man died in a shack fire in Nomzamo, Strand late Monday evening. The City’s safety and security spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said the rescue service had been alerted to a fire in Simon Close, Nomzamo at about 11.22 pm.

“When the Strand fire crew arrived on the scene, the officer in charge found a single structure had been destroyed in the blaze.

“Further investigation led to the discovery of the body of an adult male among the debris.

“Medical staff certified the deceased and handed the scene over to the SAPS.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A death inquest case has been registered for investigation following the death of a 19-year-old man in a fire that occurred on Monday evening at about 11.45pm at the Robben Island informal settlement, in Nomzamo, Strand.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan community-based organizations working to assist families who lost their homes in a furious blaze that tore through the informal settlement, have launched a back-to-school donation drive, in an effort to source 69 school uniforms.

Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Phindile George said residents in Taiwan were grateful for the support and donations they received from different people and communities.

“We are truly grateful for the donations and now that we have launched the uniform donation drive in aid of the learners who lost all their schooling materials in the fire we hope the support will be just as great.”

