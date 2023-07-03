Over 600 displaced and their belongings looted after young girl’s rape and murder in Hermanus

Cape Town - The man arrested for the rape and murder of a young girl found in a plastic bag in Hermanus was released. The Malawian national was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after his car was spotted at the crime scene.

After the news spread in Zwelihle, angry residents went on a rampage and torched the suspect’s belongings, including his car. They also drove foreign nationals out of the area as 600 women and children were forced to leave their homes on Thursday. On Tuesday morning, people on their way to work discovered the body of an unknown young girl in a plastic bag. On inspection, they found the corpse had been mutilated. Overstrand Municipality deputy mayor Lindile Ntsabo said at around 8.30am he was told of the gruesome find.

“It was discovered that it was a child who was dumped; it is alleged that she was raped. Later that day, with the use of CCTV cameras, it was discovered by the police that one of the vehicles in the vicinity was that of the suspect. He was taken in for questioning. “Around 9pm a group of young people gathered in front of the man’s home and burnt the house, which the man was renting.” On Friday the man who was arrested was released from custody.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Hermanus SAPS registered a murder case after the body of an unknown female was found in Still Street. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation. We can confirm that an adult male was taken in for questioning. The investigation continues.” Meanwhile, another police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the suspect in the murder case was released after his alibi was followed up and he could not be linked to the case.

“The investigations continue.” DA constituency head for Overstrand, Rikus Badenhorst, said Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie activated two undisclosed community centres in Hermanus. “More than 600 women, children and men were accommodated overnight. Meals, bedding and mattresses were provided with generous assistance of businesses and residents of Hermanus. “The DA Overstrand appreciates the support of Western Cape Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight Reagen Allen, and Anton Bredell, Minister of Local Government, as well as the SAPS in Hermanus, along with Municipal Law Enforcement and the Hermanus Community Policing Forum.

“We will continue to engage with the Department of Home Affairs, Immigration Services and the Department of Labour to encourage them to do their constitutional duties. Although we fully appreciate the community’s outrage at the murder of the young girl in Zwelihle, we condemn the opportunistic xenophobic incitement by members of local political parties being directed at civil society.” On Saturday afternoon, the police collected the looted belongings of the displaced people. Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said he had engaged the police and the mayor about the xenophobic attacks.