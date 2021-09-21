Over 90 000 people have been jabbed at the CTICC since the vaccine centre opened

Cape Town - Since the opening of the ’Vaccination Centre of Hope’ in July, more than 90 000 people received their Covid-19 vaccinations at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The CTICC is currently home to one of the Western Cape's largest vaccination centres, after previously operating as one of the province’s largest temporary Covid-19 hospitals.

The vaccination centre is a partnership with the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape government, Discovery Health, and the CTICC to accelerate the vaccination programme within the province. Between July and December this year, the mass vaccination centre is expected to administer over 750 000 vaccinations in Cape Town. Currently, close to 2 000 citizens are vaccinated each day at the centre. Deon Cloete, Chairperson of the Cape Town International Convention Centre Company (Convenco) said: "The only way to get ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic is to work together.

“This project started back in March 2021 and came online when our citizens needed it most. “The CTICC is proud to be part of this equal opportunity effort. Together, we can safeguard our communities and make a difference in many people's lives." Long queue at the Cape Town International Convention Centre CTICC as vaccinations to aged between 18 and 35 opens. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency The City of Cape Town, and the Western Cape government are in a big push for the recovery of the tourism sector.

Chief Executive Officer of the CTICC Taubie Motlhabane said that, "the recovery of tourism is highly dependent on the ability of people to be able to meet safely“. “Any support we can give to assist in a faster recovery of the tourism industry is of paramount importance to us.” The ’Vaccination Centre of Hope’ is open Monday to Friday, from 8am – 4pm.