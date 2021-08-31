Over 900 dogs vaccinated in Khayelitsha to prevent further rabies cases

CAPE TOWN — The Western Cape’s Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services have vaccinated more than 900 dogs and 10 cats after a rabies outbreak was reported in Khayelitsha last week. The provincial department said no further cases have been detected following last week’s announcement that two rabies cases had been confirmed in Khayelitsha.

People and animals that had come into contact with the two cases have been traced, and appropriate follow-up action has been taken, including vaccinations and medical treatment. Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said: “Veterinary Services officials and animal welfare organisations have been going door to door throughout last week to vaccinate all dogs and cats within a 1km radius of the confirmed cases. “So far, we have vaccinated over 900 dogs and 10 cats.