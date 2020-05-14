Over a million meals served in emergency school feeding programme in Western Cape

Cape Town - Over 1 million meals have been served in the past month as part of the Western Cape Education Department’s emergency school feeding programme. That was according to the department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond. She said that was a tremendous achievement, made possible by the school staff, management teams, volunteers and the officials from the department, “who answered the call to feed vulnerable children”. Hammond said the National School Nutrition Programme did not usually run during school holidays, but this was not “business as usual”. “The WCED could not ignore the impact of the lockdown on the nutrition of school learners who rely on the programme, and we needed to find a way to support these learners with additional funding from the provincial Treasury for emergency feeding,” she said. WCED schools began to provide takeaway meals for pupils through an emergency programme in the week of April 6-10, Hammond said. Since then over 1.2 million meals have been served to pupils - “1 222 082 meals as of May 12”.

Pupils were required to queue 1.5m apart, were not allowed to eat at the school and were encouraged to go straight home. Feeding times were staggered at some schools to avoid congestion.

Hammond said an average of 65000 pupils received food on each of the two days a week that meals are served. “This is a massive achievement, especially in the environment in which we all now live.”

She thanked members of the communities, as well as departmental officials, “who have committed themselves to ensuring that vulnerable learners don't go hungry”.

“We're also very grateful to the many organisations, businesses and personal contributions from families and the farming community to supplement meals. They have all shown just what is possible when we work together as a team,” Hammond said.

According to Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the decision to initiate emergency feeding was not made lightly. “This was the most logistically plausible way in which to support as many learners as we possibly can.”

