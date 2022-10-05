Over a week with no power for communities after Scottsdene substation explosion

Cape Town - While the rest of the country battles load shedding, frustrated residents in Bloekombos, Wallacedene and surrounding farms have been without power for more than a week, with no available estimated time for the restoration of electricity. The Eskom Scottsdene substation has still not been fully repaired since a medium voltage (MV) breaker explosion last Monday, which left about 21 000 customers without electricity.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom said attempted cable theft and vandalism at the substation also partly led to the unplanned outage. The MV feeders supplying power to Northpine, Scottsdene and a portion of Wallacedene were repaired and power was restored. However, the three MV breakers supplying Bloekombos, Wallacedene and the surrounding farms were severely damaged during the explosion and could not be repaired.

Residents were especially frustrated with the lack of communication from Eskom. Wallacedene resident Simamkele Zazaza said: “We are facing so many problems without electricity. Our streets are dark, the crime rate is high, our meat is smelling, and we are struggling with money to pay for paraffin and wood.” Bloekombos and Wallacedene community activist Linda Phito said: “The schools in our areas closed, as it was the end of term, but could not get progress reports as there is still no power.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Another concern is the lack of communication received from Eskom. We see communication about the matter on other media platforms, but how can we access them? We do not have electricity, no working TV, or radio.” Phito said the danger in not communicating with the community directly was that they believed anything and there were already numerous rumours about the explosion, when power would be returned, and why it had taken this long. Eskom said: “Technicians discovered a gas leak on the newly installed main breaker, which caused a delay in the entire operation.

Story continues below Advertisement