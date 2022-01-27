Over R10 million spent in the Western Cape on firefighting this summer season

Cape Town - Western Cape Disaster Management has already provided support in 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires at a cost of R10 million on firefighting this summer. This was revealed on Thursday by Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell who said he had received a status report from the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre on the province’s current fire season.

“The province works closely with municipalities, who also contribute accordingly towards these operations. Costs include the operation of 24 aerial units, ranging from spotter planes, at R4 000/hour, to the large Black Hawk helicopter, at a cost of R78 000/hour,” Bredell said. Bredell said the fires of this past month showed how effective it was deploying aerial resources, sooner rather than later. Even though it was more costly, it often prevented small fires from growing into runaway wildfires which could ultimately result in serious damage to property and loss of life. The report showed that the raging Kleinmond fire was the most prominent fire thus far, with 5 372 hectares of land being affected, damage to 10 hectares of commercial fynbos and damage to farm fences.

Fortunately there have not been any human casualties or extensive damage to infrastructure up to now. “What many people do not realise is that there are often several fires that need attending to simultaneously. During the Kleinmond operation, there were also nine other fires that needed active intervention from fire services,” said Bredell. During the week of January 17 to 23, Bredell said 13 major wildfires and several smaller wildfires were reported in local and district municipalities throughout the province.