Speaking at the Day of Reconciliation celebrations in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, Ramaphosa said the remission excluded those sentenced for violent, aggressive and sexual offences, as well as people declared dangerous criminals in terms of section 286A of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977.
“The Special Remissions project will not apply to those serving sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, certified as mentally ill, high treason, those serving life, any escapee and those who violated the Domestic Violence Act,” he said.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the premature release of large numbers of prisoners because of overcrowding in prisons and the failure by the national government to build more prisons was a major driving force behind the gang violence in Cape Town.
“By saying that the special remission applied to certain offences, that still leaves a very large range of offences, all of which impacted other people at the time they were committed. Or is the state president suggesting that every other kind of offence is a victimless offence?” Smith said.