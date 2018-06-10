Cape Town - The City forked out more than R300 000 to an employee it had overlooked for a top job.

The post of director of policing was given to former top cop Robbie Roberts. Annalene Marais, deputy chief of the metro police, lodged a complaint with the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) after she applied for the job. The union took the complaint to the Bargaining Council.

In the complaint, Marais said: “Mr Roberts was appointed with effect as of August 3, 2015 and even though I’m more than qualified and meet all the requirements as per the advertisement I was not shortlisted, assessed or interviewed in the process that led to his appointment.”

The City was forced to pay more than R300000 to Marais.

The commissioner for the Bargaining Council, Charles Jacobs, said:

“At the time, Ms Marais deemed herself suitably qualified in order to be granted an interview. She referred her CV, accompanying cover letter, summary of qualifications, achievements and summary of experience and contended that she complied with the requirements as set out in the advertisement. Notwithstanding, the City failed to shortlist and afford her an opportunity to be interviewed. The City failed to give proper consideration to her CV and did not consider her experience in a policing environment.

“Marais contended that she complied with the minimum seven years of experience requirement as senior manager at a deputy level. Ms Marais concluded that the whole process was a window dressing,” Jacobs said.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman testified that 41 applications for the position were received and that experience in a senior management position within in a policing environment was important.

“Only Roberts met the inherent requirements of the position in question. A competency based interview was conducted on June 30, 2015.

“The selection panel signed an approval of appointment of Roberts on July 2, 2015 and the City manager signed the notice of appointment.

“As a criteria for inside people, Bosman was looking for people who were already a chief, while outside people had to have at least the rank of brigadier,” he said. “Bosman contended that the reason why Ms Marais was not shortlisted, was because she had not the required experience at a senior level. During the shortlisting process he perused her CV. Bosman contended that her CV was confusing, to say the least.” But in the end Jacobs contended that Marais is better qualified than Roberts.

JP Smith, mayco member for safety, security and social services, said he did not get involved in the appointment of staff.

Xolani Sotashe, ANC City council leader, who was one of the first to speak out on Roberts’ appointment, said: “It’s all coming down now. JP must explain all this. It is corrupt. These things need to be investigated.”

