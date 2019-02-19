Two men were left seriously injured on Monday afternoon when the truck they were travelling overturned on the R44 in Paarl, Western Cape. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Two men were left seriously injured on Monday afternoon when the truck they were travelling overturned on the R44 in Paarl, Western Cape. ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the truck leaning over on its left side on the side of the road. Two men were found lying a short distance away.

Paramedics assessed the men and found that one had sustained serious injuries while the second man was found to be in a critical condition.

The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the men were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The local Fire Services were on the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

