Cape Town - The appointment of Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the new chancellor of UCT has been met with overwhelming support. The University of Cape Town Association of Black Alumni (UCTABA) congratulated Moloi-Motsepe on her appointment.

UCTABA president Justice Luthuli said they were looking forward to a “formidable team between Moloi- Motsepe, our Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, and the entire administration”.

“UCTABA is more than ready to work with her in advancing the mission of the university, more specifically on matters of transformation and funding of the institution,” Luthuli said.

UCT’s DA Students Organisation chairperson Luke Albert also congratulated Moloi-Motsepe and wished her “strength during her tenure”.

“We hope that she uses her position and influence in society to further UCT’s reputation, but also to protect academic freedom at our institution,” Albert said.

Moloi-Motsepe will begin her duties on January 1.

UCT Student Representative Council chairperson, Asanda Lobelo, said as the SRC, they supported Moloi-Motsepe’s election. “We believed of the candidates presented by the council, she was one of the best,” Lobelo said.

The chairperson of the UCT council, Sipho Pityana, said the new chancellor was elected by an electoral college consisting of holders of UCT qualifications, academic and PASS (professional, administrative support and service) staff, and students. .

“Dr Moloi-Motsepe is a businesswoman and philanthropist, who started her career in medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand. She worked in various public hospitals in South Africa, as well as at the Medical College of Virginia, in the US.

“Together with her husband, Dr Patrice Motsepe, she founded the Motsepe Foundation in 1999, and in 2013 they became the first couple from Africa to join The Giving Pledge,” Pityana said.

