Paarl Girls’ High School climate warriors win environmental debate

Cape Town - As the severity of climate change increases, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in the Western Cape is doing its part to develop a more responsible nation by engaging youngsters in its annual environmental educational debates, which formed part of its Working on Fire (WOF) programme. Under the theme of “climate change, biodiversity and conservation”, six schools in the province gathered in Stellenbosch on Monday where Grade 8 and 9 learners participated in riveting debates on environmental issues.

WOF community fire awareness officer Rayganah Rhoda said: “The primary objective of the debate is to create an opportunity for these learners to debate on environmental issues that have a negative impact on their social livelihood and natural environment. It also covers the key fire messages and the core focus areas of the WOF Department of Fire Awareness.” The participating schools drove their arguments home by highlighting the effects and causes of climate change and how they could be mitigated. Paarl Girls’ High School (PGHS) came in first place with Makapula Secondary School in second place and Kayamandi Secondary School in third place.

Paarl Girls’ High School (PGHS) came in first place in the Western Cape Working on Fire (WOF) programme’s annual environmental educational debate in Stellenbosch on Monday. | WOF PGHS entered a team of five Grade 9 learners who were were immediately interested in the topic and agreed to participate when asked by PGHS strategic manager Karen Swart. “The learners, through their research, also realised that conservation and land degradations are fields that one can study and carve out a future career in (they are at the age when they must make subject choices). “They also learnt that there are different viewpoints on conservation and climate change, realising that a holistic approach to this global crisis is necessary,” Swart said.

In judging the debate, Department of Education school enrichment official Kurt Lenders said: “I encourage more schools to participate in the future because the topics the learners had to prepare and talk about our hot topics like climate change. It is good they are becoming part of the discussion about burning issues at this level.” Schools interested in participating next year could contact Rhoda on [email protected] by end of January for more information. [email protected]