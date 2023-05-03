Pagad G-Force leader given a hero’s welcome

Cape Town - The family of Moulana Moegsien Barendse have asked for privacy after welcoming back the Pagad G-Force leader who was released on bail on Friday. The 62-year-old was arrested at his Lotus River home on October 28 for allegedly intimidating State witnesses in the triple murder case of sons Ebrahiem and Yusuf and co-accused Ishmael Armadien.

The three men were apprehended in September for the murder of Ricardo de Jager, Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, who were killed in March, in Victoria Lodge, Southfield. Witnesses alleged that they saw the shooters wearing police uniforms and that they heard and saw the Barendse brothers as they knew them very well. Barendse said he had evidence and witnesses who could prove his sons’ innocence.

He insisted that investigating officer Camillah Jones was trying to frame him. While he was applying for bail, the Hawks slapped him with another charge, one of conspiring to murder an Anti-Gang Unit investigating officer and magistrate Donald Grobler, who denied his sons bail. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “An alleged gang leader of Pagad G-Force, Moegsien Barendse, 62, was arrested and subsequently made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

“Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his sons’ bail application. “This comes after the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on November 18.” Moegsien was released on R5 000 bail on Friday as his Pagad G-Force comrades and family members waited outside Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

They gave him a hero’s welcome as they sang and cheered when he left the court. His bail conditions include his appearance in court this morning, and to refrain from communication with witnesses, and that he be placed under house arrest between 6pm and 8am. Moegsien confirmed to the Cape Argus that he was finally a free man.