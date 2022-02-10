Pair hurt in light aircraft crash at Cape Point after pilot is forced to make an emergency landing

Cape Town – Two people have suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital, after a light aircraft crashed on the Olifantsbos Road at Cape Point on Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesperson Deanna February said EMS responded to the incident which involved a light aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on the Olifantsbos Road at Cape Point.

February said an ambulance and a rescue vehicle were dispatched. She said two male patients sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospitals nearby by a private ambulance service. Neither patient was seriously hurt. The incident occurred at 1.30pm. Cape Medical Response (CMR) said the pilot managed to glide the aircraft to the Olifantsbos tar road to execute an emergency landing where. The plane veered off the roadway and into the bush.