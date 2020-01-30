Pair in the dock for conspiracy to murder Cape cop









The case of two suspects facing a charge of conspiracy to murder a police officer Charl Kinnear has been postponed to Tuesday for further bail particulars. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The case of two suspects facing a charge of conspiracy to murder a police officer has been postponed to Tuesday for further bail particulars. Faeez Smith, who was arrested outside the house of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Charl Kinnear with a hand grenade in his possession on November 23, and his co-accused Amaal Jantjies was on the roll in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. Heavily armed AGU members were inside the court, and guarded Kinnear’s wife, Nicolette, who attended the proceedings. The prosecution, defence and the magistrate discussed the matter in chambers, emerging only about 45 minutes later. The prosecutor said the case was postponed to obtain further bail particulars following the discussion in chambers, and that the information would not be disclosed. Kinnear’s wife was unable to comment.

The incident at Kinnear’s home happened a week after the murder of another police officer André Kay, who lived a few streets away. The officer was shot execution-style after being ambushed outside his home.

According to Kinnear’s wife the existence of a hit list on which her husband’s name appeared emerged at the time of Kay’s murder and they were immediately placed under police protection.

On the night of November 23 the family was woken by officers guarding the house who informed the Kinnear’s they have arrested a suspect outside their home with a hand grenade in his possession.

The two are back in court on Tuesday.

Cape Argus





