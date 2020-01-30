Faeez Smith, who was arrested outside the house of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Charl Kinnear with a hand grenade in his possession on November 23, and his co-accused Amaal Jantjies was on the roll in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.
Heavily armed AGU members were inside the court, and guarded Kinnear’s wife, Nicolette, who attended the proceedings. The prosecution, defence and the magistrate discussed the matter in chambers, emerging only about 45 minutes later.
The prosecutor said the case was postponed to obtain further bail particulars following the discussion in chambers, and that the information would not be disclosed.
Kinnear’s wife was unable to comment.