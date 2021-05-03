Pair nabbed for killing Metro Cop due in dock

Cape Town - The two suspects believed to have shot and fatally wounded Metro Police Officer Mzuvukile Mhlengi outside his home and taking his vehicle in Marikana, Philippi East, on Wednesday last week are set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today.

Mhlengi, 49, was shot and killed outside his home in what police suspect to have been a botched robbery. Mhlengi is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the arrest in the case had been due to the joint efforts by some community members, who communicated with police to bring the suspected killers to book.

He said: “Two suspects were arrested for the murder of the Metro Police Officer who was killed on Wednesday, April 28, as a result of tip-offs received by Philippi-East detectives in Lower Crossroads on Thursday, April 29.

“Detectives followed up on the information and arrested two suspects, aged 39 and 49, in Kraaifontein and Lower Crossroads respectively.

“The vehicle of the dead man was found in the possession of one of the suspects. Both are being detained at the Philippi-East police station and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder,” said Van Wyk.

The City’s Safety and Security Directorate has welcomed the arrests and called on police to ensure that justice is meted out to the two suspects.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “The City is delighted with the arrest of the suspects. We hope that those responsible for the senseless murder of Constable Mhlengi will be brought to justice.”

Cape Argus