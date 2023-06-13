Palestine visa waiver to be finalised soon

Cape Town - Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says a waiver of visa requirements for Palestinians wanting to enter South Africa is in the process of being finalised. Responding to a written question posed by National Freedom Party (NFP) parliamentary leader Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, Motsoaledi said: “I have approved a waiver of visa requirements for diplomatic and official/ service passport holders for Palestinian nationals.

"The drafting and finalisation of the Visa Waiver Agreement with the Palestinian National Authority is at an advanced stage and I will make an announcement in due course.” He added that his department intends to finalise the waiver of visa requirements for Palestinian ordinary passport holders by the end of this month. In a statement, Shaik Emam welcomed the announcement, referring to it as a “momentous milestone” that had come about partly as a result of lobbying by his party.

He said that in spite of government’s vocal support for the State of Palestine, Palestinians needed a visa to enter South Africa while Israelis did not. “Through our continuous input, extensive meetings with key officials, rigorous parliamentary questioning and effective lobbying, we are pleased to have played a pivotal role in shaping this progressive decision. "The disparity which existed between Palestinians requiring visas and Israeli’s not, was deeply problematic and we are pleased that after 29 years, we finally have progress on this issue,” Shaik Emam said.

Shaik Emam also said the issue of South Africans leaving the country to serve with the Israeli Defence Force should be addressed next, and called for their citizenship to be revoked. Palestine Solidarity Campaign spokesperson Usuf Chikte welcomed the announcement of the speedy finalisation of the waiver. “We also call for the abolition of visa waivers for Israeli passport holders as this system is abused by Zionists on account of their collaboration in the settler colonial project in Israel, ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, participation in illegal settlements and engagement in the Israeli occupation forces in breach of the Foreign Military Assistance Act.”