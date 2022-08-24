Pangkaeker explains why his DNA was found under Tazne van Wyk’s nails

Cape Town - State advocate Lenro Badenhorst on Tuesday concluded his questioning of Moyhdian Pangkaeker following three days of gruelling cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court. The father who doesn’t know how many children he has and claims to be 55 years old has been charged with the kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. Her decomposed remains were found almost two weeks after she went missing from her home in Clare Street, Elsies River, on February 7, 2020.

Once again, advocate Badenhorst was able to question Pangkaeker, who made further revelations and gave the court different accounts regarding his knowledge of Tazne before she was abducted. Pangkaeker said he knew where Tazne’s grandmother lived but insisted that he had never seen the child before. He said that he got to know more about the 8-year-old when they were abducted together. “I didn’t know her then but I know her now. I liked her a lot because she had good manners,” Pangkaeker said about Tazne.

Badenhorst put it to him: “The picture that these young girls portrayed to this court is that you are interested in a sexual way in minor children … and just by coincidence you are now in the presence of Tazne after both of you were kidnapped.”

Pangkaeker replied: “It’s not so, that was not my intention.” He further revealed that he didn’t immediately recognise the four people he claimed to be foreign nationals, as the same people who had abducted him and Tazne in the minibus taxi because the woman “had smeared white stuff on their face”, which he previously left out of his testimony. Pangkaeker showed the court a scar on his hand to indicate where Tazne scratched him. His version is that while he lay on his stomach, tied up inside the bakkie, there was an incident when Tazne was removed from the bakkie and as he reached his hand out to her, she accidentally scratched him amid the chaos.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker on Monday returned to the stand with a new outfit.Picture: Rafieka Williams/Cape Argus Expert evidence has shown that at the time of her death, skin lifted from under her fingernails matched Pangkaeker’s DNA profile. At one point, Badenhorst showed the court an image of Pangkaeker before his arrest, then asked him why the “muscular man” who worked in security at a club didn’t resist the kidnappers when they overpowered him and shoved him into the bakkie. Pangkaeker replied: “It doesn’t work, sir. I don’t like fighting, I hate fighting.”

