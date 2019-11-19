This, after a full Bench on December 14, 2015, set aside the damages of R10million that was supposed to be paid by former Reddam House pupil Oliver Scholtz. The saga relates to an incident in 2006 when Merryweather was paralysed in a brawl at a Newlands petrol station.
On Sunday, John Whitehead, acting for Merryweather, and Barbara Gassner, appearing for Scholtz, argued before Judge Yasmin Meer. At the centre of their arguments was the admissibility of evidence - the statement of co- accused, Shane Wolendorp. Charges against him were withdrawn in 2007 after he turned State witness.
Gassner told the court there were various versions of what transpired that day.
It was therefore imperative that the credibility and reliability of these version be tested.