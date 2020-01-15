Cape Town - As the 2020 school year officially starts today, some parents are still battling to ensure that their children are placed.
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said every year, the department had learners who were unplaced at the start of the school year due to late enrolment or demands for specific schools or areas.
Hammond said parents may have to wait weeks to find places at schools in the Western Cape, if they did not already have places.
“On the 10th school day, if a learner has failed to arrive at school, then the school can take them off their enrolment list. This opens up places across the province.”
She said some learners decided to enrol in other provinces, while others had simply been enrolled at more than one school and failed to notify the relevant schools that they would not be admitting their child into a particular school. Hammond said the learner population in the province continued to grow dramatically.