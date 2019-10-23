Department of cultural affairs and sports spokesperson Tania Colyn said the province was prepared for the season, which is from November 1 until the end of January.
“The safety of initiates is of utmost priority. The department has established initiation forums in every community that practices to assist families by sharing necessary information. We encourage parents or caregivers to talk to the boys in their care about what they will go through.
“Boys should also be taken for a medical screening at least two months before their initiation date, to ensure they are aware of any pre-existing medical conditions, with a medical certificate issued by the examining doctor and given to the Initiation Forum and the traditional surgeon.”
She said it was also important that parents or caregivers of prospective initiates talk to initiation forums in their area to ensure their child undergoes a safe initiation process.