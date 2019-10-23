Parents, caregivers urged to ensure loved ones are prepared for initiation









Initiation is starting and parents are urged to register in time, send boys for medical health screening at least two months before, and to report the medical history of boys to the traditional surgeon. Picture: Siegfried Modola/Reuters Cape Town - With the summer initiation season starting next week, the provincial department of cultural affairs and sport has encouraged parents and caregivers to ensure prospective initiates are properly prepared for this rite of passage. Department of cultural affairs and sports spokesperson Tania Colyn said the province was prepared for the season, which is from November 1 until the end of January. “The safety of initiates is of utmost priority. The department has established initiation forums in every community that practices to assist families by sharing necessary information. We encourage parents or caregivers to talk to the boys in their care about what they will go through. “Boys should also be taken for a medical screening at least two months before their initiation date, to ensure they are aware of any pre-existing medical conditions, with a medical certificate issued by the examining doctor and given to the Initiation Forum and the traditional surgeon.” She said it was also important that parents or caregivers of prospective initiates talk to initiation forums in their area to ensure their child undergoes a safe initiation process.

Sikelela Zokufa, from the Somagwaza Institute, said the initiation forums were ready for the season, and requested parents to be honest and open about their son’s health.

With two deaths recorded in the Western Cape by the end of the last summer season, Zokufa said plans and adjustments were made to ensure no life was lost.

“We have about 30 trained traditional circumcision surgeons under Somagwaza Institute, and more than 90 carers who are well trained on health-related issues in the mountain.We have also trained about 120 carers and surgeons with the assistance of other stakeholders.

“This was an informative training focus on sharpening the skills of carers. We were not training people to become surgeons or carers, but only those who are already in the field to capacitate them.”

He said the winter season went well in the Western Cape with no deaths or hospitalisation of initiates.

“We were closely monitoring our initiates and had a professional doctor who were visiting the initiates in the mountains when needed.”

He urged parents to register on time, send boys for medical health screening, and to report the medical history of the boys to the traditional surgeon.

“It is important for the parents to confide about their son’s health status, to share if they were abusing substances, or if they have any chronic diseases.

“This information will help us to be aware of what might happen to the initiate in the bush, and for us to come up with prevention measures for severe illnesses or incidents that may lead to hospitalisation or deaths.”

Embo initiation programme chairperson Madoda Mabuto said a lot could be learnt from past seasons to improve the safety of the initiates, ensuring the sacredness of the custom and therefore the safety of the initiates.

