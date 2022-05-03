Parents fume as Emithini Primary School pupils continue to wait for mobile classrooms

Cape Town - Mobile classrooms are yet to be installed at Emithini Primary School in Bloekombos, leaving learners in limbo and parents frustrated. Kraaifontein resident and community activist Linda Phito sounded the alarm on the delay of the project headed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Phito said about 70 learners were awaiting placement, with parents still coming to the school in search of a space for their children. “The Department of Education has said that they are supposed to build four mobile classes at Emithini Primary School to accommodate Grade 8 learners, those who don't have a space to learn, and the district promised that in March when the school is opened, everything will be finished. But unfortunately, when I asked the principal of Emithini, he didn't have the answers,” Phito said. Phito said urgency was needed to complete the mobile classrooms so learners could return to classrooms.

“It’s very frustrating for the learners, community and also the parents of those learners. “Because what about those months lost where they did not attend and did not learn anything? Next month is June and also exams. What is supposed to happen with these learners now? The learners are staying at home and do not attend any work from the school.” Parent and member of the school governing body Nontando Mpotye said the mobile units were yet to be erected.

“There is no clear direction as the department promised that those units were to be finished in February, which didn't happen,” Mpotye said. “The department has to be serious about the future of our children as they are stressed being at home and now exposed to drugs. The principal is unable to give us answers as people are losing hope on this project.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the project was given the go-ahead for implementation on February 9, 2022, and would see Grade 8 learners placed in the mobile classrooms constructed at the school.

“The civil work at the school was completed; however, the contractor experienced a delay in receipt of material, hence no work being undertaken recently, delaying the completion of the project,” Hammond said. The contractor had informed the department that they were awaiting receipt of the material last week Friday and construction was expected to restart, pending delivery, tomorrow. [email protected]