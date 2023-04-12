Parents have until Friday to apply for school placements in the Western Cape

Cape Town - With a few days left to go before the Western Cape Department of Education closes its 2024 online application process, parents and guardians of school-going children are called on to apply if they haven’t already done so. Education MEC David Maynier’s office said that as of Wednesday afternoon April 5, 2023, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) received applications for 103 796 learners.

In some cases, parents are applying for more than one child approximately 342 497 applications, the department said. The 2024 online application process is open until a stroke before midnight on April 14. Maynier said it was important for parents to apply on time for the coming school year to assist the department in appropriately planning more places for their children.

He said the WCED also needed the data from its admissions system to understand exactly where there was additional demand, to better provide necessary resources and infrastructure in time for the start of the school, next year. “This includes valuable data on the number of learners that require placement in specific areas, their grades, and their language preferences. “The earlier we have this information, the better, which is why we appeal especially to parents of Grade 1 and 8 learners to apply before the deadline,” Maynier penned in a statement.