Parents heartbroken as two daughters killed when ‘taxi driver jumps red traffic light’

Cape Town - Two little sisters have been laid to rest after they were tragically hit by a taxi. Nishaat Thomas, 6, and her 2-year-old sister Nurah were in a fatal accident on the corner of Merrydale and Wespoort Drive in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, just after 4pm on Friday.

Their heartbroken parents Raihaana and Abduragmaan spoke to Cape Argus sister paper the Daily Voice while preparing to lay their last child to rest on Monday. Nishaat died on impact and was buried on Saturday, while little Nurah passed away in hospital on Sunday. LIVES CUT SHORT: Nurah, left, and Nishaat Thomas. Picture supplied Abduragmaan, 35, said they were driving in his Opel Corsa when a Toyota Quantum van allegedly smashed into them just metres from their home as they returned from fetching Nurah at the crèche.

It is alleged that the taxi driver had jumped a red traffic light. “I remember the traffic light being amber as I reached the middle of the intersection when we were hit,” the grieving father says. “I must’ve blacked out for a few minutes because when I woke up I found myself looking for my daughters. I saw Nishaat lying against the wall and looked for Nurah.

“The people on the scene said a truck driver who was behind me rushed her to hospital. I then ran with Nishaat to the hospital.” Abduragmaan says the taxi driver, who was still behind the wheel of his loaded vehicle, got into an argument with his friend as he tried to start his van, apparently to leave the scene. “The traffic cops only then arrested him and we also found out the guy doesn’t even have a licence.”

SITE: Portlands, Mitchells Plain. Raihaana, 38, says she was at work when she received the fateful phone call about her kids. “They didn’t want to tell me what happened, they just said I must come home. “They told me Nishaat died on impact and Nurah had been rushed to Red Cross [War Memorial Children’s Hospital] with two broken legs and severe head injuries, but they told us she was strong, a fighter, and would recover.”

Sadly, the girl died just hours after the family buried Nishaat. Raihaana adds: “She must’ve felt that her older sister was no longer on earth and she needed to join her. “They were inseparable. They were both very happy, sweet, kind, lovable children.