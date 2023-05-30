Parents hold a picket outside Chatsworth Ame Primary School calling the principal out

Cape Town - Parents whose children attend Chatsworth Ame Primary School in Malmesbury protested outside the school against the principal, whom they accused of suspending a large number of learners as well as not communicating with them properly. Since January, the parents have held private meetings to challenge the principal.

However, they said they couldn’t wait for a meeting scheduled by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and decided enough was enough for principal EV Hendricks, who has been running the school for over 10 years. The parents said Hendricks has been running the school like it’s his spaza shop. Whatever he says, goes, and parents are not involved in decisions taken regarding their children. The group went on to say that he and the school’s teachers were trying to divide the community by stirring racial tensions between the children.

Community leader Alfonzo MacKenzie said they had held private meetings with the principal since January for various reasons, including racism and unexplainable suspensions. “As a leader, I have a role to listen and guide the community when needed. “The issues regarding the principal are very saddening, especially when kids are involved.

“There are lots of kids suspended here without the parents being informed, and when parents take time to come and question the matter, they’ll be left outside the gate for hours before someone other than the principal comes to listen to their query. “I have been a middleman for too long. Prior to this march, I informed Hendricks that the parents will be here because they feel like enough is enough and their kids are being set up for failure.” Marius Coetzee, a father of two boys aged 8 and 10, said the brothers had been suspended three times since the beginning of the year, and he never received a proper explanation.

“I understand that kids tend to be naughty, but as an adult and a principal, you can’t keep them out of school each and every time they don’t listen. Right at this very moment, my kids are at home, and they have been suspended three times since January. “Just like any other kid, my kids also have a right to education and unfortunately, at this point, they are no longer interested in coming back to this school because they now feel like they don’t matter.” Addressing the crowd, Principal Hendricks refused to answer any questions. He said the WCED would be present at the school on Thursday, June 1 and a number of representatives were more than welcome to attend.