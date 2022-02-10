Parents protest outside Hanover Park school to oppose HPV vaccinations

Cape Town - Disgruntled parents have been gathering at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park to protest against HPV vaccinations. Protests started on Monday and have since continued, with a small number of parents gathering at the school, situated at the corner of Hanover Park Avenue and Athwood Road.

This follows the announcement from the provincial Health Department over the roll-out of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for learners in Grade 5 over the age of 9 in public and special schools during February and March. Among the benefits of the HPV vaccine is that it reduces women’s risk of developing cervical cancer. When contacted, the school directed all queries to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said it was “deeply disturbing and extremely concerning” that there had been disruptions at the school, and that health authorities were at schools to administer the HPV vaccine, however not without parental consent. “Parents and learners received information regarding the vaccine, and are to fill out consent forms. Therefore, there is no forced administration of the vaccine. “The fact that people are protesting against the rights of those to take the vaccine – targeting learners – is quite disturbing.

“The availability of an effective vaccine against the most prevalent high-risk types of HPV has made it possible to protect women against cervical cancer. Should someone wish to take the vaccine, it is not for these protesters to prevent it. They are also spreading false information. Only learners with signed consent forms will get vaccinated,” Hammond said. Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever further said the HPV vaccine was administered only once a parent or guardian had consented to it, and the vaccines were not administered without this consent. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed said the protests could be attributed to a lack of communication between schools and communities, and even between the related provincial departments.