Lemeza Oostendorp and her husband Shafiek are willing to do anything for their daughter Zayaan, diagnosed with bilateral fibular hemimelia. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The parents of a two-year-old girl diagnosed with a similar congenital bone defect as former Olympian Oscar Pistorius, have refused to accept that their daughter may never walk and are battling to raise the cash needed for a life-changing operation in the US. Lemeza and Shafiek Oostendorp of Colorado Park in Mitchell’s Plain, need to raise R2.1million for the first of several operations for their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Zayaan. Zayaan may need up to three or four more operations, but the family will only know once they have seen the specialist doctor in West Palm Beach, Florida, US.

Lemeza said: “Our baby girl, Zayaan, was born with Langer’s Mesomelic Dysplasia (an absence of bones) in her legs. The specific diagnosis is bilateral fibular hemimelia, which simply means, a shortened or missing fibular. We were advised by 10 of South Africa’s top paediatric orthopaedic surgeons that the only solution would be to amputate both her feet and get her to use prosthetics instead. We could not accept that cutting off her two feet was the only solution.”

According to the US clinic’s website, “Fibular hemimelia is a birth defect where part or all of the fibular bone is missing, as well as associated limb length discrepancy, foot deformities, and knee deformities. Fibular hemimelia (FH) is a very rare disorder, occurring in only 1 in 40 000 births. Bilateral fibular hemimelia (affecting both legs) is even rarer. ”

Dr Dror Paley is the founder and director of the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was the Chief of Paediatric Orthopaedics at the University of Maryland in Baltimore and is internationally recognised for his expertise in limb lengthening and reconstruction.

“Dr Paley doesn’t understand after going through Zayaan’s x-rays and medical history why our South African surgeons only want to amputate. After raising funds for Zayaan, our future goals is to help other parents with kids in a similar condition who need funds to travel abroad for a chance at walking on their own two feet,” said Lemeza.

The family is in the process of registering an NPO, the Zayaan Charity Centre and has started fundraising activities including a Back a Buddy campaign.

Lemeza said: “I am busy with my first fund-raiser, selling tickets for the Jive Comedy Festival and once all the funds come in from the sales, I will deposit them in our bank account for this fundraising. The account currently has R500.”

A day after Zayaan’s last birthday last year, Lemeza posted an update on their “Miracle Baby” Facebook page showing Zayaan surrounded by her cousins. The post said: “Zayaan loves playing with her cousins, sometimes they play games she cannot take part in, and as a parent, that makes me a little emotional. I would like to say Shukran to her uncle Zaakir who saw in Zayaan’s eyes yesterday she is eager and excited to join in on the fun of musical chairs. He made it possible for her to have some fun and ran with her probably six rounds of musical chairs. She really enjoyed herself.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can use these account details: FNB, Zayaan Charity Centre, acc: 62814633948, branch code: 250655. Lemeza Oostendorp can be reached on 082 567 5608.

[email protected]