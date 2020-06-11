Parklands College promises dialogue after teacher resigns over slave assignment

Cape Town - The Grade 7 history teacher who allegedly gave Parklands College pupils a “fun” assignment that required them to create an advertisement regarding a slave trade auction which was labelled racist has resigned “with immediate effect”. The school’s secondary faculty principal, Sylvia Steyn, made the announcement on Wednesday. Parklands College in Parklands, an independent school, has been under fire since Monday when parents shared the assignment, labelled “a fun activity”, on Facebook. The EFF in the Western Cape called for an immediate dismissal of the teacher, saying the incident unveiled a hidden psychology of the mentality of many “white racists who still view blacks as sub-humans and slaves”. EFF provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, said on the other hand it revealed how the anomaly had been normalised as a “fun” activity that kids and black parents were supposed to draw amusement from.

"The very idea of thinking that an amusement can be derived from the intergenerational pain of slavery and its aftermath is in itself a tip of a much bigger iceberg in many schools in the Western Cape and that iceberg is institutionalized racism."

Steyn said: “As a community, we are hurting. The pain has given me and the executive team the opportunity to pause, consider, consult and reflect. Now is the time to respond, to act and where there is hurt, to heal.”

She said healing followed an acknowledgement of the hurt.

“I wish to state unambiguously and unequivocally that discrimination in whatever form has no place in society, and in particular never in a place of education such as ours - where we seek to nurture and develop the next generation of responsible, authentic, empathetic leaders.

“I apologise unconditionally and am deeply sorry to anyone and everyone who has been hurt or offended by the incident.

“The exercise, directed at our Grade 7 learners, was clearly offensive. The slave trade can under no circumstances be viewed as or linked to ‘fun events.’”

Steyn said the executive would engage with students. “I will promote active dialogue, starting with the matrics of 2020 with immediate effect.”

She said she would also conduct online surveys, to be forwarded to parents, past pupils and staff.

One of the people who complained on social media, Shalinga Mkongi, required Steyn to explain to “all black parents and black people as to what exactly you meant by saying your initial “fun (racist promoting) activity” should have been worded differently? You didn’t think telling children to practise the slave trade was bad idea entirely!”

