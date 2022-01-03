Parklands man in the dock after being busted with 1 000 mandrax tablets on New Year’s Eve

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said during routine a crime-prevention patrol in the Parklands area on New Year’s Eve, a police officer noticed the owner of a local laundromat carrying a bag, and acting very nervous when he spotted the police vehicle.

Cape Town - A fifty-four-year-old Parklands man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after he was arrested on New Year’s Eve for being in possession of 1 000 mandrax tablets.

“The officer decided to investigate further, and drove towards the known man. When asked what was inside the bag, the man handed it over to the police officer, and said he was given the bag and asked to drop it off at the parking area of a shopping centre in the Table View area.

The officer opened the plastic bag and immediately recognised the contents as Mandrax tablets. The man then offered the officer R1 000 not to arrest him,” said van Wyk.

The officer arrested him for possession of an illicit substance, dealing in an illegal substance and bribery. When counted, it was confirmed that there were 1 000 Mandrax tablets in the plastic bag.