Parkwood residents determine to educate community on Covid-19
Residents and team leaders gathered at Masjidus-Sabr, where they then distributed Easter eggs and shared information with children on what should be done to prevent Covid-19 infections.
About 623 people have been infected in the Western Cape and more than 2100 countrywide.
Administrator of the Bucket of Joy campaign, Riedwaan Blake, said: “It was an initiative started by Malikah Sydow and the Sydow family. They approached us and said they made Easter egg packs and wanted them distributed to the children. But it’s difficult to get to the children during the lockdown. But because we have leaders in each street, they all came here and we distributed more than 4000 eggs.”
He said in Parkwood children were mostly unaware of Covid-19 and the danger it posed. The initiative was then started to direct children’s attention to the disease.
Blake said each leader had been briefed by a Red Cross Children’s Hospital representative on the virus, who then shared the information with the rest of the community.
“Leaders have more than one session with him on the virus. We have a leader in every street and every court in Parkwood.
“The main theme was to get the message across on the seriousness of coronavirus to the children. With high unemployment in the area, bread is distributed each day or every alternate day to keep families fed,” he said.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus