Parkwood residents determine to educate community on Covid-19

Cape Town - A group of Parkwood residents are determined to educate their community on the importance of hygiene and how to protect yourself from the coronavirus, starting with children.

Residents and team leaders gathered at Masjidus-Sabr, where they then distributed Easter eggs and shared information with children on what should be done to prevent Covid-19 infections.

About 623 people have been infected in the Western Cape and more than 2100 countrywide.

Administrator of the Bucket of Joy campaign, Riedwaan Blake, said: “It was an initiative started by Malikah Sydow and the Sydow family. They approached us and said they made Easter egg packs and wanted them distributed to the children. But it’s difficult to get to the children during the lockdown. But because we have leaders in each street, they all came here and we distributed more than 4000 eggs.”

He said in Parkwood children were mostly unaware of Covid-19 and the danger it posed. The initiative was then started to direct children’s attention to the disease.