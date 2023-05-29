Cape Town - A Somali shopkeeper has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Parkwood. The accused is expected to appear in court this morning.

The victim, Shelton Williams, went to the Heath Road shop to buy milk on Thursday at about 7pm. Witnesses told the family that while he was there at the shop there was an altercation about a stolen lighter. The suspect shot the boy in the head and wounded his 14-year-old friend in the arm.

Police said further investigation revealed the gun used was reported stolen in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. Shelton Williams was shot and killed allegedly by a Somali shopkeeper during an altercation over a lighter. Picture supplied Williams' aunt Sharday Mentor, 36, explained: “His friend who was there said Shelton screamed he had been shot. He managed to take a few steps before collapsing, metres away from the shop. “I got a call informing me of my nephew’s shooting. I went to the scene and he was lying on his side.”

Ward councillor William Akim said he heard the gunshots and went to investigate. “When I got to the scene the boy was on the ground. At first I thought he was hit by a car but then learnt that he was shot. “I called the police and they arrived quickly. The community members were very angry about the incident, they wanted to get the suspect out of the shop. Luckily, nothing bad happened."

Mentor told the Cape Argus that the boy who was with Williams said the fight with the suspect started on Thursday morning. “Shelton was reportedly at the shop earlier that day when he allegedly stole the lighter. “That afternoon he went to the shop again for the food that was being dished out. The shopkeeper said he shouldn’t be served because he was a lighter thief.

“We don't know the truth behind that, but he could have come to us because everyone knows where he lived because of my mom.” Victim’s aunt Sharday Mentor said the soccer player was shot when he went to buy milk. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The grief-stricken aunt said Williams was a passionate soccer player. "All he wanted was to play soccer, he wasn’t a gangster or one to smoke drugs.

“He was disciplined and that is why all of this is shocking.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the Grassy Park SAPS was probing a murder and an attempted murder. “The case follows a shooting incident on Thursday evening that claimed the life of the 15-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old boy in Heath Road, Grassy Park, at about 7.40pm.

“Preliminary information reveals that the owner of a tuck shop had an argument with the victims and then shots were fired afterwards. “The 15-year-old succumbed to a gunshot wound to the face while the 14-year-old was wounded in his leg and later hospitalised to receive medical treatment. “A 37-year-old Somali national was arrested in connection with the murder. Police also seized a 9mm Norinco pistol and ammunition found at the scene.