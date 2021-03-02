Parliament issues deadline for Cape refugee exit plan

Cape Town - Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee has set March 15 as the deadline for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the City and the department of Home Affairs together to come up with a plan for the former Greenmarket Square refugees. During a meeting on Friday, the committee’s acting chairperson Mosa Chabane said: “The committee is concerned that since November 30, 2020 no meetings took place as a result of the Level 3 Covid-19 regulations. This is unsatisfactory and has a delaying impact on the finalisation of the exit plan. “As a result, the committee has given the stakeholders until March 15 to find each other and consolidate the exit plan, which will be tabled before Parliament and the committee. “The committee welcomes the verification process undertaken by the department to verify the status of those at the Paint City site in Bellville and the Wingfield site in Kensington and would like a speedy conclusion of the process. Despite this, the committee remains concerned about the state of affairs at the two sites, especially in relation to risk factors in the spreading of Covid-19. “The committee will revisit the two sites where the refugees are encamped as a temporary measure, to assess the progress of various processes aimed at resolving the matter.”

Mayco member for community service and health Zahid Badroodien said: “It should be noted that the reintegration or deportation of the refugees remains the responsibility of the Department of Home Affairs.

“The City is committed to supporting all initiatives to resolve this matter and attends the Western Cape provincial Covid-19 joint operational committee meetings together with all role-players in order to find a sustainable solution to the matter.

“The operational committee meeting is chaired by SAPS who co-ordinate the efforts of all the stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, refugee spokesperson Papy Sukami said: “The refugees are willing to talk, but some are afraid of what might happen to them seeing as their documentation to stay in the country expired during the lockdown.

“We are waiting for the authorities to come up with a reintegration programme that we can discuss and that will see the refugees set themselves up to work so that they can look after themselves and their families.”

Cape Argus