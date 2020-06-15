Parliament questions City of Cape Town on enforcement of lockdown rules

Cape Town - Parliament is seeking answers from the City of Cape Town over the measures it has put in place to enforce social distancing and lockdown regulations in communities experiencing high Covid-19 infection rates.

On Thursday evening deputy mayor Ian Neilson briefed the Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on its response plan.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi, asked Neilson to list the Covid-19 hotspots in the City and in response heard that these included Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu, Gugulethu and Klipfontein. Muthambi also wanted confirmation about any privately-owned quarantine facilities.

She said: “The City of Cape Town is the epicentre of Covid-19 and we take that very seriously. We will continue to do so until the frontiers of this pandemic are pushed back in this city and elsewhere in the country.”

The City told the committee in its presentation that its Covid-19 response strategy is anchored on three pillars: maintenance of the existing infrastructure; emergency provisions; and additional health measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in the most vulnerable communities such as informal settlements.