That’s all very well but the opposition needs to understand that it is not enough to heckle the premier and his MECs; presenting your own ideas to better those on the table is necessary if you want to be considered “a government in waiting”.
In Part One and Part Two, the premier and his cabinet were scored on their performance, now it's the turn of the official opposition.
Here’s a review of the five most important ANC shadow MECs, including the party’s leader in the legislature:
Dugmore: diligent, thorough, earnest and a gentleman, Dugmore as opposition leaer is always thoughtful and fair, but needs to be less poised and go for the jugular more often. He needs to show the qualities that got him picked as leader and that he would need as premier. More action, fewer words.