Part Three: Western Cape ANC floundering as opposition in legislature









the opposition needs to understand that it is not enough to heckle the premier and his MECs; presenting your own ideas to better those on the table is necessary if you want to be considered “a government in waiting”. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - After the May 8 election, when the ANC announced its list of members headed for the legislature, Western Cape opposition leader Cameron Dugmore said that the party would be “effective, united, vigilant, responsive, hard-working and constructive”. That’s all very well but the opposition needs to understand that it is not enough to heckle the premier and his MECs; presenting your own ideas to better those on the table is necessary if you want to be considered “a government in waiting”. In Part One and Part Two, the premier and his cabinet were scored on their performance, now it's the turn of the official opposition. Here’s a review of the five most important ANC shadow MECs, including the party’s leader in the legislature: Dugmore: diligent, thorough, earnest and a gentleman, Dugmore as opposition leaer is always thoughtful and fair, but needs to be less poised and go for the jugular more often. He needs to show the qualities that got him picked as leader and that he would need as premier. More action, fewer words.

5/10.

Shadow transport and public works MEC Lulama Mvimbi: Except for chairing Scopa and his interjection during the debate of the Annual Report of the Premier’s Office, when he claimed that the department was “too white”, Mvimbi made no memorable interventions or suggestions in the last six months.

For that, he earns 3/10.

Shadow finance, economic development and tourism MEC Nomi Nkondlo: Always approachable, often asks the right questions in committees and thoughtful in her criticisms, Nkondlo has been an active shadow MEC. However, the time has come for her thoughts on matters such as job creation and her alternative ideas to those of her opposite number to come to the fore.

6/10.

Shadow education MEC Khalid Sayed: One of the youngest and most energetic members of the legislature, Sayed is also the ANC deputy chief whip and has certainly made an impact in his role with members of the public reaching out to him for help when they can’t make headway with the province’s education department. If he could bottle and market some of his energy to front-bench colleagues, the opposition would be fighting fit. He now needs to start sharing his ideas of how to do better or differently with education in the province.

6/10.

Shadow human settlements MEC Andile Lili: Active and energetic at opposing initiatives and statements from his opposite number and the rest of the DA front bench, Lili needs to learn that part of the job of being in the opposition is also to lead. It is all very well shouting down the MEC, but where are Lili’s alternative ideas and suggestions? How would Lili make things better for the province?

3/10.

