Mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato at the announcement his 11 mayco members. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - As we move towards the end of the decade, will councillors in the Cape Town Municipality have the 20/20 vision to see the challengers of the next decade and take the city forward as a competitive, world-class city? After rating the first group of Mayco members, "Part One: How did the City of Cape Town's mayoral team perform this year?", we look at the performances of the remaining members. Economic opportunities and asset Mayco member James Vos Vos has positioned himself as one of the most dedicated members of Dan Plato’s administration. He has committed himself to making Cape Town the top tourist destination. He was responsible for making the city the top destination in Africa for meetings and conferences. 6/10

Spatial planning and environment Mayco member Marian Nieuwoudt

Nieuwoudt was thrown into the deep end trying to address spatial justice in the City, a divisive issue. This year she made a proposal on land use in Cape Town. But social justice organisations slammed the adopted by-law as anti-poor. Nieuwoudt wasn’t very transparent about the by-law, as she wasn’t with the purpose of the City’s coastal by-law.

Up to R593.1million has been allocated to the directorate; she spent it on upgrades to nature reserves and coastal lines. We hope next year the Mayco member is more visible.

5/10

Corporate services Mayco member Sharon Cottle

Cottle is one of the new councillors with little experience. She was a councillor for ward 58 which includes part of Rondebosch. She was responsible for a registration drive by the City’s Corporate Services in partnership with Lulaway, a workforce development project that helps young people with job readiness training. She hasn’t been seen or heard of.

3/10

Urban development Mayco member Grant Twigg

Twigg also holds the most powerful position within the DA caucus as metro chairperson. Under his custodianship, his department has managed to host successful events in a number of communities and hand out numerous title deeds to residents.

In September, he faced a no-confidence motion submitted by councillor Rose Rau and supported by Mayco member Felicity Purchase. He survived.

5/10

Energy and Climate Change Mayco member Phindile Maxiti

While some areas have received adequate lighting, areas such as Khayelitsha remain in the dark. Maxiti has spearheaded a number of projects in a number of communities. Most notably his projects include the City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department’s R35m electrification project in Bonteheuwel.

The Social Justice Coalition has pressured Maxiti to install adequate street lighting in Khayelitsha. In August, in a report the department admitted it was found that in certain areas the positioning of lights was a problem due to structures casting shadows on to the roads.

5/10

Community services and health Mayco member Dr Zahid Badroodien

As a former chairperson of the Junior Doctors Association, Dr. Badroodien has a clear picture of the type of issues communities face when it comes to access to health services and access to public facilities. He has had his hands full this year with a number of public facilities that have been robbed and vandalised.

He also came under fire after a complaint was lodged with the police over Adhaan (call to prayer)at the Zeenatul Islam Masjid in Muir Street, District Six. The mosque pleaded with the City to dismiss the complaint.

4/10

