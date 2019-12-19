We take a how Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the next five members of his cabinet have performed - rating their performances - since they have taken office. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency . Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cape Town - The legislature has been abuzz with promises and expectations soon after the provincial election results earlier this year, with Premier Alan Winde wasting no time in asserting himself on everything from clean governance to crime to service delivery.

Five of his MECs were scored on Wednesday, " Part One: How have Western Cape MECs performed since taking office? " and today he and the rest of his MECs get scored.

Premier Alan Winde:

Winde’s biggest gamble in office has been staking almost everything on his ambitious Safety Plan. How this pans out will be his legacy for his whole term. However, there seems to be a gap between the promises he made on the campaign trail and the realities of delivering while in office.

The premier also needs to ditch his reluctance to crack the whip on some in his team such as education where there are outstanding issues on school safety and the provision of equal and quality education; health where conditions at Khayelitsha District Hospital, for instance, are still problematic; and housing where the backlog for social housing across the province needs more vigour and commitment. The buck stops with him and he must do better.

4/10

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers:

For most of the last six months, Simmers has appeared very busy across the province handing out title deeds.

However, when you measure them against the real situation on the ground where it appears as though the increase of informal settlements surpasses the development of social housing, Simmers does not look like he’s winning.

4/10

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell:

While things seem to have been moving very well for the MEC as far as the environmental affairs and development planning part of his portfolio, local government hasn’t been smooth sailing. While he doesn’t seem bothered about being popular, he generally gets the job done.

7/10

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez:

Outspoken on issues such as the granting of bail to Amina Okpara of the infamous Al Noor Child and Youth Care Centre by the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court and the problem of gender-based violence, Fernandez seems to have dropped the ball in relation to the department’s underspending on conditional grants. There is also a need to examine more closely the fairness with which it funds NPOs.

6/10

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais:

Marais hardly makes a fuss, tends to stay out of the limelight and just gets on with the job at hand, be it supporting the application to approve the name change from Zonnebloem to District Six or unveiling the Provincial Heritage Site plaque at the Al-Jaamia Masjid in Claremont to commemorate 50 years since the death of imam Abdullah Haron.

6/10

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier:

Having served in the National Assembly as the DA’s Shadow Minister of Finance, some saw Maynier’s move to be MEC in the only province his party runs, as a move to gain experience of actually running a department. Geekily efficient as he is with pie charts and graphs, he does need to address the issue of how to achieve a more inclusive economy to improve the socio-economic profile of poor communities.

For his efforts so far, 6/10 .

