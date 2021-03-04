Passenger arrested after woman fatally stabbed while driving along Cape Town road

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A man was arrested and charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman following an incident in Ottery Road in Wynberg. Crime scene experts and local police are still on the scene combing the area for clues, according to a preliminary report by SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk. Van Wyk said that Wynberg police are investigating a murder case after a stabbing incident on Thursday morning. “A 35-year-old woman was stabbed and fatally wounded. A 39-year-old suspect, a foreign national, was arrested on a charge of murder. “This incident also led to an accident involving another vehicle. All role players are still on the scene.”

SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said that Wynberg police are investigating a murder case after a stabbing incident on Thursday morning. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

A witness from the scene – who did not want to be identified – who accidentally drove into the back of the red car where the incident occurred spoke about the incident.

“I was approaching from Wynberg, going to Ottery, when the red vehicle in front of me all of a sudden slowed down and stopped dead in the road. I tried to avoid it and couldn’t, and then someone basically jumped out of the car.

“Once we investigated, we found the person inside the car had stabbed his partner in the car. The reason why the car had stopped is because he had stabbed her while she was driving.”

The City of Cape Town issued an alert which stated: “Crash on Prince George Dr and Ottery Road in Wynberg, Ottery Road eastbound closed. Make use of alternate route.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Frederick Abrahams on 021 799 1400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Argus